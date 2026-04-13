Quick Note

This is going to be a short post today. My schedule is a bit shuffled this week. I’m working from home today instead of Friday since I need to be at the museum then. I’ll also be working a half day Thursday and another half day on Saturday to prepare for an early morning class next Monday. It’s much easier to set things up when the museum is closed—no worrying about securing objects while moving them around.
It’s probably for the best that today is a work-from-home day. I woke up with a headache, and I don’t think I could handle the bright lights of my office or the mix of perfumes and other scents that come with a full building. Still, there’s plenty to get done, so it’s going to be a busy one regardless.
2 comments:
After Trump, after his diatribe against Leo XIV, portrayed himself as Jesus Christ. I hope that no more Christians will vote for him.
One would hope, uvdp—but experience has made me less optimistic. Many American Protestants, especially those inclined to support Trump, still don’t seem to understand that Catholics are Christians. I’ve encountered that misconception more times than I can count over the years I’ve been teaching, and it’s both disheartening and frustrating.
I was reminded of it again just the other day, overhearing a conversation at a restaurant after a medical appointment. It made clear that this kind of ignorance isn’t limited to one region—it’s widespread. Lower church attendance in places like New Hampshire and Vermont might explain some gaps in religious literacy, but it doesn’t excuse them.
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