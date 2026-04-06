A Quiet Easter and a Busy Week Ahead

It’s Easter Monday, and while it may be a holiday for some of you, it’s not one for me. Regardless, I hope everyone had a truly wonderful and beautiful Easter.
It mostly rained here yesterday, but all in all, it was a nice, quiet, and relaxing day. Honestly, I didn’t mind the weather—it gave me the perfect excuse to slow down a bit. More importantly, I’m feeling much better than I did Saturday morning, and I’m grateful for that.
This week is going to be a bit of an unusual one. Today and tomorrow are regular workdays, but then things shift a little. I’m off on Wednesday for Botox, and I’m using some vacation time on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday will be a practical kind of day—time at the mechanic for new tires, my annual state inspection, and an oil change. It’s all part of getting ready for my trip to Montreal in a couple of weeks, which I’m really looking forward to.
As for Friday, there are no real plans yet, but sometimes those end up being the best days. I’ll just see where it leads when I get there.
And as an aside, I think the guy above may have gotten just a little too enthusiastic coloring his Easter eggs. 😂
Have a great week, everyone!
2 comments:
Montreal sounds awesome! Will you hit the gay clubs? The go-go clubs there are great.
Of course I will hit of the gay clubs. My hotel is right on the edge of the Village, and I love the go-go clubs. I've been several times before but not since the pandemic, so it's been a while. I'm eager to go back. Museums by day, clubs at night.
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