A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
If you are not feeling well stay away from the computer. No post tomorrow. If you do I’ll hunt you down and change your password.
Migraine again? Or something new?
I was having bad stomach pain, and of course, along with it had to come a migraine. I’m feeling much better now. I’m just taking it easy today. Thanks for asking.
Tomorrow’s post was written and scheduled over a week ago.
Are you better?
I’m feeling much better today. Thank you!
Post a Comment
6 comments:
If you are not feeling well stay away from the computer. No post tomorrow. If you do I’ll hunt you down and change your password.
Migraine again? Or something new?
I was having bad stomach pain, and of course, along with it had to come a migraine. I’m feeling much better now. I’m just taking it easy today. Thanks for asking.
Tomorrow’s post was written and scheduled over a week ago.
Are you better?
I’m feeling much better today. Thank you!
Post a Comment