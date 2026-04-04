Saturday, April 4, 2026

Not Feeling Well


I had a terrible night of sleep last night and woke up not feeling well. If I start feeling better, I’ll post a Moment of Zen later today. 
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6 comments:

Jack said...

If you are not feeling well stay away from the computer. No post tomorrow. If you do I’ll hunt you down and change your password.

April 4, 2026 at 2:16 PM
Archie said...

Migraine again? Or something new?

April 4, 2026 at 5:03 PM
Joe said...

I was having bad stomach pain, and of course, along with it had to come a migraine. I’m feeling much better now. I’m just taking it easy today. Thanks for asking.

April 4, 2026 at 5:06 PM
Joe said...

Tomorrow’s post was written and scheduled over a week ago.

April 4, 2026 at 5:07 PM
uvdp said...

Are you better?

April 5, 2026 at 1:51 PM
Joe said...

I’m feeling much better today. Thank you!

April 5, 2026 at 2:20 PM

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