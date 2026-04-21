The Hug
By Thom Gunn
It was your birthday, we had drunk and dined
Half of the night with our old friend
Who’d showed us in the end
To a bed I reached in one drunk stride.
Already I lay snug,
And drowsy with the wine dozed on one side.
I dozed, I slept. My sleep broke on a hug,
Suddenly, from behind,
In which the full lengths of our bodies pressed:
Your instep to my heel,
My shoulder-blades against your chest.
It was not sex, but I could feel
The whole strength of your body set,
Or braced, to mine,
And locking me to you
As if we were still twenty-two
When our grand passion had not yet
Become familial.
My quick sleep had deleted all
Of intervening time and place.
I only knew
The stay of your secure firm dry embrace.
About the Poem
Last night I had a dream about the guy I had a crush on in high school. In the dream, he had brought his son to visit my university because the kid wanted to attend a military academy that would accept him for being gay. My old crush had not known I worked there and was on an admissions tour that included a short visit to the museum. I happened to be walking through the museum when I saw him and immediately recognized him. I’ve changed a lot since high school but he barely had. I called his name and he turned around. At first he didn’t recognize me and I told him who I was. He was so happy to see me that he hugged me. That’s when I woke up. I woke up very aroused and it took me a bit to fall back asleep, but even though it was not an erotic dream, being in his arms was enough to arouse me. Anyway, it made me remember Thom Gunn’s poem “The Hug” even though the narrative of the poem is nothing like my dream.
What Gunn captures so beautifully here—and what my dream unexpectedly echoed—is the quiet power of physical closeness that exists outside of overt sexuality. The poem insists, almost defensively, “It was not sex,” and yet the intimacy it describes is unmistakably charged. The body remembers what the mind might try to categorize differently. A simple embrace becomes a kind of time machine, collapsing years into a single moment of contact.
That’s what struck me most when I woke up: not desire in any explicit sense, but the memory of being held—of being known physically, instinctively, without explanation. Gunn’s speaker experiences the same phenomenon. Sleep erases “intervening time and place,” and in that suspended moment, the past returns not as memory but as sensation. The body pressed against another body becomes a language of its own, one that speaks of history, affection, and perhaps even a love that has changed shape but not disappeared.
There’s something profoundly human—and quietly queer—about that. So often, queer intimacy has had to exist in these in-between spaces, where touch carries meanings that words cannot safely express. A hug becomes not just comfort, but recognition. Not just familiarity, but longing. Not just presence, but history.
And maybe that’s why the poem lingers. It reminds us that intimacy isn’t always loud or dramatic. Sometimes, it’s as simple—and as overwhelming—as waking up in someone’s arms.
One of the most striking tensions in “The Hug” lies in the line, “It was not sex, but…” Why does Gunn feel the need to make that distinction—and what does it reveal about the nature of intimacy in the poem?
On the surface, the poem draws a boundary between physical affection and sexual activity. However, everything that follows that line complicates the distinction. The speaker is acutely aware of the other man’s body: its strength, its positioning, the way it “locks” them together. The embrace is described in deeply physical, almost sensual terms, suggesting that the experience exists on a spectrum rather than within a strict category.
This raises an important question: is Gunn diminishing the eroticism of the moment, or is he expanding our understanding of what intimacy can be? The hug becomes a space where emotional history, bodily memory, and desire converge—without needing to resolve into explicit sexuality. In doing so, the poem challenges the reader to reconsider the boundaries we place on physical connection.
Ultimately, “The Hug” suggests that intimacy is not defined solely by sexual acts, but by presence, memory, and the profound recognition of another body against one’s own.
About the Poet
Thom Gunn (1929–2004) was an Anglo-American poet known for his precise language, formal control, and evolving thematic interests. Born in England, he later moved to the United States, where he became associated with the San Francisco literary scene.
Gunn’s early work was often formal and restrained, but over time, his poetry grew more experimental and personal, particularly as he began to write more openly about gay life and relationships. His work frequently explores themes of identity, physicality, desire, and the tension between control and freedom.
In later collections, especially those written during the AIDS crisis, Gunn’s poetry took on a deeply emotional and elegiac tone, reflecting both personal loss and broader communal grief. “The Hug,” while quieter and more intimate than some of his other works, reflects his enduring interest in the body—not just as a site of desire, but as a vessel of memory, connection, and meaning.
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