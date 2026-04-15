Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
That’s more like it or to my liking but what’s with the worm far up on his legs?
Got to like a Ginger!William NS
Ginger men have a passionate fire within :) 🔥CA jock
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3 comments:
That’s more like it or to my liking but what’s with the worm far up on his legs?
Got to like a Ginger!
William NS
Ginger men have a
passionate fire within :) 🔥
CA jock
Post a Comment