Ah, Montreal…

The drive up to Montreal was a pleasant one. Even the Canadian border guard was nice—unexpectedly so (and, I have to admit, very easy on the eyes). In all the times I’ve made this trip, I’ve always found it a bit odd that the Canadian guards tend to be the stern ones while the Americans are usually more relaxed. I suppose I’ll find out on the return trip whether that still holds true. One can hope for consistency… or at least a repeat of yesterday’s good fortune.
But enough about border crossings.
It felt wonderful last night to wander through the Village again and to be reminded what it’s like to be in a real city—energy, movement, people everywhere. It’s something I don’t get nearly enough of, and I’ve missed it more than I realized.
My hotel room also came with an unexpected gift: a beautiful view of the St. Lawrence River. There’s something calming about watching the water, especially in the early morning light.
And speaking of morning—I actually slept in. That alone feels like a luxury, and it’s why this post is a bit later than usual.
Now, it’s time for a proper start to the day: breakfast, a good cup of coffee, and then out to explore more of Montreal.
1 comment:
Enjoy the scenery but don’t take it all in.
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