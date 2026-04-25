Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Here's to you, alsoWilliam NS
No can do! WP will wipe you clean. Just cuz youse is in the big town doesn’t give you permission to flaunt your body.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Here's to you, also
William NS
No can do! WP will wipe you clean. Just cuz youse is in the big town doesn’t give you permission to flaunt your body.
Post a Comment