Moment of Zen: A Room with a View

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Morning Joe, 4 & 5 do it for me. Enjoy Montreal!William NS
You’ve lost a great deal of weight and the gym is working wonders for you. Keep going.
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2 comments:
Morning Joe, 4 & 5 do it for me. Enjoy Montreal!
William NS
You’ve lost a great deal of weight and the gym is working wonders for you. Keep going.
Post a Comment