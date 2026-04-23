Finally, the day has come. I’m leaving for four days in Montreal.
It’s been too long—since 2019—and I’ve missed the city more than I realized. This trip feels like a long-overdue chance to step away, relax, and just enjoy myself for a few days. I’m looking forward to wandering through a few museums, doing a little shopping, and spending some time in The Village. From what I’ve seen, it’s changed a bit since the pandemic, but I’m still excited to revisit some of my favorite spots, maybe check out a few bars, and just have some fun.
More than anything, though, I’m looking forward to something simple: being a visitor.
For once, I won’t be thinking about programming, planning events, or representing the museum. I won’t be teaching, guiding, or organizing anything. I’ll just be another person walking through galleries, taking things in at my own pace, enjoying the experience without responsibility.
That alone feels like a vacation.
The weather is supposed to be sunny and cool—exactly the kind of weather I love—so everything seems perfectly timed. After a busy stretch of work, I’m ready for a few days to breathe, explore, and recharge.
Montreal, here I come.
4 comments:
Enjoy your respite!!
Have a wonderful time
All the best wishes!
William NS
You've earned this! Forget the world and have fun.
Post a Comment