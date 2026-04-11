Moment of Zen: Shorts

The weather’s warming up, which means shorts season is back—and when a guy in loose shorts sits down, one has to wonder… where do your eyes go first? Perfectly innocent, of course.
…face it—you know this is what you really want to do.
This may only make sense to Southerners—or any college football fan—but if I included an Auburn pic, I had to include one for Alabama too.
2 comments:
Short shorts must come back in fashion instead of those large ugly boardies.
Free advertising!
William NS
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