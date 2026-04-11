Saturday, April 11, 2026

Moment of Zen: Shorts

The weather’s warming up, which means shorts season is back—and when a guy in loose shorts sits down, one has to wonder… where do your eyes go first? Perfectly innocent, of course.







…face it—you know this is what you really want to do.


This may only make sense to Southerners—or any college football fan—but if I included an Auburn pic, I had to include one for Alabama too.



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2 comments:

JiEL said...

Short shorts must come back in fashion instead of those large ugly boardies.

April 11, 2026 at 9:44 AM
Anonymous said...

Free advertising!
William NS

April 11, 2026 at 10:04 AM

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