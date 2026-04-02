Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
¡Es MUY guapo. Le AMO.Ángel
He's a StarWilliam NS
I wonder if he’ll hold up that wall till I get there.
Doux garçon.Cela aide le jardinier de beaucoup façons :)-Beau Mec à Deauville
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4 comments:
¡Es MUY guapo. Le AMO.
Ángel
He's a Star
William NS
I wonder if he’ll hold up that wall till I get there.
Doux garçon.
Cela aide le jardinier de beaucoup façons :)
-Beau Mec à Deauville
Post a Comment