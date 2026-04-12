A Faith That Crosses Boundaries

“Lord, I am not worthy to have you come under my roof; but only speak the word, and my servant will be healed.”
—Matthew 8:8
One of the most striking stories in the Gospels is found in Matthew 8:5–13 and Luke 7:1–10—the story of the Roman centurion and the servant he loved.
A Roman officer.
An outsider.
A man of power in a system that oppressed the very people Jesus came to teach.
And yet… he is the one who shows extraordinary faith.
The centurion comes to Jesus on behalf of his servant, who is suffering terribly. In Luke’s account, the language used suggests deep affection—this was not just any servant. The Greek word pais can mean “servant,” but it can also imply a beloved companion, even a young man with a close personal bond. Some scholars have suggested that the relationship may have been more intimate—possibly romantic. Others see it simply as a profound, devoted connection.
We may never know exactly what their relationship was, but we do know this: The centurion loved him deeply.
And he was willing to cross every social, cultural, and religious boundary to seek healing for him.
When Jesus offers to come and heal the servant, the centurion responds with words that still echo in Christian liturgy today. There is humility here—but not shame.
This is not the voice of someone who believes he is unloved. This is the voice of someone who understands authority, trust, and faith. He believes—completely—that Jesus does not even need to be physically present. A word is enough.
And Jesus responds with astonishment:
“Truly I tell you, in no one in Israel have I found such faith.”
Here is what stands out, especially for LGBTQ+ Christians:
- Jesus does not question the relationship.
- He does not ask for clarification.
- He does not require repentance.
- He does not set conditions.
He simply responds to faith, and He heals what love has brought before Him.
If the centurion’s bond with his servant was indeed romantic—or even just deeply unconventional—Jesus’ response is telling. The focus is not on judging the relationship, but on honoring the faith and love that compelled the centurion to act.
The centurion represents so many forms of “outsider”:
- A Gentile among Jews
- A soldier of an occupying force
- A man of power who approaches with humility
- Possibly a man whose love did not fit societal norms
And yet, he is held up as an example of faith.
Not tolerated. Not quietly accepted.Praised.
The words of the hymn “Faith Is the Victory” echo the spirit of this story:
Encamped along the hills of light,
Ye Christian soldiers, rise,
And press the battle ere the night
Shall veil the glowing skies;
Against the foe in vales below
Let all our strength be hurled;
Faith is the victory, we know,
That overcomes the world.
Faith is the victory!
Faith is the victory!
O glorious victory,
That overcomes the world.
For those of us who have ever wondered:
- Am I worthy?
- Does my love disqualify me?
- Will I be turned away?
The story of the centurion answers with quiet, powerful clarity:
Faith is not limited by who you are. Love is not erased by how others define it. And Christ meets us exactly where we stand.
No comments:
Post a Comment