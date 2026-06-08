Happy Sleepy Monday!

The good thing about this Monday is that I don’t have to get ready for work. The museum is closed today and tomorrow for an annual cleaning, so I’ll be working from home both days before heading back to the office on Wednesday.
Since I can take things a little slower this morning, I got up, fed Isabella, and am writing this quick blog post before going back to bed for a little while. It’s nice to have a slower start to the week every now and then.
Have a great Monday, everyone!
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