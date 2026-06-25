Migraine Morning

This will be short because I woke up with a migraine and am heading back to bed as soon as I finish writing. I got up long enough to feed Isabella, send a text to my boss, and put together this post.
Some mornings are just like that. The best thing I can do is listen to my body, take my medication, and rest. Hopefully, a few more hours of sleep will help, and I’ll be feeling better later today. Until then, Isabella has been fed, work has been notified, and I’ve done the one thing I wanted to accomplish this morning.
Now, it’s back to bed.
2 comments:
Get plenty of rest, and I hope the migraine goes away!
Do you have any observation's on Playgirl Magazine?
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