Thursday, June 25, 2026

Migraine Morning


This will be short because I woke up with a migraine and am heading back to bed as soon as I finish writing. I got up long enough to feed Isabella, send a text to my boss, and put together this post.

Some mornings are just like that. The best thing I can do is listen to my body, take my medication, and rest. Hopefully, a few more hours of sleep will help, and I’ll be feeling better later today. Until then, Isabella has been fed, work has been notified, and I’ve done the one thing I wanted to accomplish this morning.

Now, it’s back to bed.

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2 comments:

uvdp said...

Get plenty of rest, and I hope the migraine goes away!

June 25, 2026 at 6:30 AM
Anonymous said...

Do you have any observation's on Playgirl Magazine?

June 25, 2026 at 9:53 AM

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