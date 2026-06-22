Summer, Vermont Style

It’s Monday again, and a new work week begins.
Yesterday was the first day of summer, but you’d never know it here in Vermont. Once again, rain is in the forecast, although at the moment it looks like most of it will hold off until overnight. Even so, we’re expecting a cloudy day with a high of only 71 degrees.
Back in Alabama, it’s a very different story. In Montgomery, today’s low is 73 degrees, which is actually warmer than our expected high here in Vermont, and temperatures are forecast to reach 91 degrees. I’m very glad I’m not in Alabama. I’ve never enjoyed hot weather, and getting overheated and sweaty outdoors is one of the things that can trigger a migraine for me.
Curiously, exercise doesn’t seem to have the same effect. If I get hot and sweaty during a workout or spend time in a sauna, I’m usually fine. There’s just something about oppressive summer heat and humidity that my body doesn’t appreciate.
So while Vermont may not offer an abundance of sunshine, especially compared to other parts of the country, I’ll happily take cool temperatures, cloudy skies, and the occasional rainy day over Alabama’s summer heat. For me, it’s one of the many reasons I’m grateful to call Vermont home.
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