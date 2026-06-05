TGIF and Good News About Isabella

Usually, Fridays are my work-from-home days, but I switched my remote day to yesterday because my coworkers needed to be out this afternoon. So today, I’m at the museum instead. I don’t mind, though. It means I’ll have the museum to myself for most of the afternoon, and quite honestly, I like being the only one there. It’s quiet, peaceful, and a good opportunity to catch up on things without interruptions.
I also wanted to give everyone an update on Isabella. She seems to be doing great and, from all appearances, has forgiven me for yesterday’s trip to the veterinarian. She coughed a little this morning, but nothing like she had been, and she didn’t cough at all last night. I was so relieved to hear from the veterinarian that she is otherwise the picture of health. Thank goodness!
Hopefully, once she recovers from these asthma attacks, she’ll never have another one. But if she does, at least I know what to do, and we have a plan in place to help her. For now, I’m just grateful that she’s feeling better and that the visit brought such reassuring news.
Have a great weekend, everyone!
2 comments:
Great news! Now … a nice weekend ahead.
Great news on Isabella. Have a peaceful day and weekend
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