Pride Without Sin

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” — 1 John 4:18
Every June, many Christians raise objections to Pride Month. One of the most common arguments is that “pride is a sin.” At first glance, that may seem like a reasonable concern. After all, Scripture repeatedly warns against pride. Yet the word pride can mean very different things depending on how it is used.
The pride condemned in Scripture is arrogance, self-exaltation, and the belief that we are better than other people. Proverbs warns us, “Pride goes before destruction, And a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18). James echoes this teaching when he writes, “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).
This kind of pride places self above God and above others. It is rooted in ego, superiority, and self-glorification. Christians should reject this kind of pride because it stands in opposition to the humility that Christ taught and embodied.
However, LGBTQ+ Pride is something very different.
For generations, LGBTQ+ people were taught that they should be ashamed of who they are. Many were told they were broken, unworthy, sinful simply for existing, or somehow less deserving of love and dignity than others. Shame became a burden that countless people carried throughout their lives.
Pride Month arose as a response to that shame.
LGBTQ+ Pride is not about declaring ourselves superior to anyone else. It is about rejecting the lie that we should hate ourselves. It is about accepting ourselves as God created us and affirming the dignity that God has placed within every human being.
Pride Month is not about placing ourselves above others. It is about standing up after generations of being told to bow our heads in shame.
This understanding fits beautifully with the message of 1 John 4:18. Fear and shame are close companions. Many LGBTQ+ Christians know what it is like to fear rejection, fear condemnation, fear abandonment, and fear that God could never truly love them. Yet John reminds us that God’s perfect love casts out fear.
When we truly embrace God’s love, we no longer have to live in fear of being rejected by Him. We no longer have to carry the shame that others have placed upon us. God’s love frees us to live honestly and authentically before Him.
Paul reminds us of this truth in one of the most beloved passages in Scripture:
“For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” —Romans 8:38–39
Nothing can separate us from God’s love—not prejudice, not rejection, not misunderstanding, and not the labels others place upon us.
Throughout His ministry, Jesus consistently restored dignity to people whom society marginalized and shamed. He welcomed tax collectors, spoke with Samaritans, touched lepers, defended women condemned by others, and invited all people into relationship with Him. Again and again, Jesus moved toward those whom society pushed away.
He also gave His followers a simple command:
“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” —John 13:34–35
Notice that Jesus did not command us to shame one another. He commanded us to love one another.
As Christians, we are called to reject both sinful pride and destructive shame. Humility does not mean thinking poorly of ourselves. True humility means recognizing that every good thing comes from God and that every person bears the image of God.
God calls us to humility, but He does not call us to self-hatred.
When LGBTQ+ Christians celebrate Pride Month, many are not celebrating arrogance. They are celebrating survival. They are celebrating authenticity. They are celebrating the freedom to live without shame and fear. Most importantly, they are celebrating the truth that they are beloved children of God.
As we enter Pride Month, may we remember that God’s perfect love casts out fear. May we reject both arrogance and shame. May we walk humbly with God while embracing the dignity He has given us. And may we never forget that nothing can separate us from the love of Christ.
In a world that often teaches fear, rejection, and shame, God’s message remains one of hope, acceptance, and love. We are known by God. We are loved by God. And through Christ, we are invited to live not in fear, but in the freedom of His perfect love.
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