⛈️ Thunder in the Green Mountains 🏔️

In the nearly eleven years I’ve lived in Vermont, I can count on one hand the number of true thunderstorms I’ve experienced. I don’t have enough hairs left on my head to count the number of thunderstorms I experienced growing up in the South. Alabama and Mississippi would receive more thunderstorms in a month than Vermont gets in a year.
That’s not to say it doesn’t rain in Vermont. In fact, there is rain in the forecast for the next ten days. The difference is that most Vermont rain tends to be light and steady rather than the dramatic downpours and thunderstorms common in the South.
Vermont actually holds the title of the cloudiest state east of the Mississippi River, averaging only about 58 days of full sunshine each year. Burlington is often compared to Seattle for its lack of completely clear days. There’s a reason so many Vermonters take vitamin D supplements.
Last night, however, we had a genuine thunderstorm. The thunder was loud enough to wake me around 11 p.m., and the lightning lit up my apartment. It took until nearly midnight for the storm to calm down enough for me to fall back asleep.
Even though the storm disturbed my sleep and Isabella woke me too early this morning, I at least don’t have to go into work. The floor cleaners are taking longer than expected, and the museum will be closed for the rest of the week. It may even extend into next week. So, I’ll continue working from home for a while longer.
Have a great day!
3 comments:
not a good idea, to have an umbrella out in Thunder Storm!
William NS
I was thinking that when I chose the picture. LOL
Congratulations on not having a museum full of children today!
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