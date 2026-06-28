Soaring on Wings Like Eagles

Have you know known, Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; His understanding is unsearchable.
He gives power to the faint and strength to the powerless. Even youths will faint and be weary, and the young will fall exhausted, but those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strengths; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.
—Isaiah 40:28-31
Isaiah’s words speak directly to weary hearts. The prophet was writing to people who knew hardship and uncertainty. They longed for deliverance and wondered if God had forgotten them. Into that weariness, God offered a promise: those who place their hope in the Lord will find renewed strength.
Notice that Isaiah does not promise that the journey will be easy. He does not say that God’s people will never grow tired or face challenges. Instead, he promises that God will sustain them through those difficulties. Strength is renewed not because the road disappears, but because God walks beside us on it.
For LGBTQ+ Christians, this promise can be especially meaningful. Many of us have spent years hearing voices that told us we were not enough, that we did not belong, or that God could not love us as we are. Yet Scripture tells a different story. The psalmist reminds us, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). Our worth is not determined by the opinions of others but by the God who created us.
When we grow weary from defending our dignity or seeking acceptance, we can remember Jesus’ invitation: “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Christ does not place additional burdens upon us; he offers rest, grace, and belonging.
The Apostle Paul also reminds us that God’s power is revealed through human weakness: “My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9). The struggles we face do not separate us from God. Instead, they can become places where God’s sustaining presence is most clearly experienced.
Pride Month is a celebration of authenticity, courage, and resilience. It is a testimony to generations of LGBTQ+ people who kept moving forward despite opposition and fear. Like Isaiah’s vision of soaring eagles, we are reminded that God gives us the strength to rise above the forces that seek to diminish us.
And as we journey together, we remember Paul’s assurance that “there is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28). In God’s family, our differences do not divide us; they enrich the beautiful diversity of creation.
Wherever you find yourself today—celebrating, struggling, healing, or simply trying to keep moving forward—know that God has not abandoned you. The same God who strengthened the weary exiles, welcomed the outcast, and raised Christ from the dead continues to renew and sustain God’s people.
You may be tired. You may be discouraged. But you are not alone. God is with you, renewing your strength for the journey ahead.
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