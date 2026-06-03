Facing the Day Centered and Ready

This morning, like yesterday, I took some time to slow down before starting the day. After breakfast and coffee, I spent about thirty minutes meditating. I know today is going to be stressful because of a meeting I have later this morning, but I wanted to begin the day centered and calm rather than anxious and rushed.
The meeting will require me to strongly advocate for my point of view. That is not something that comes naturally to me. I can be outspoken when I need to be, but it is rarely comfortable. Thankfully, I know that at least one of my colleagues feels the same way I do, so I won’t be alone in making the case. My colleague is generally more outspoken than I am, and that support is reassuring.
For now, though, I feel relaxed, focused, and ready to tackle the day. My in-office workweek is already half over, and I hope the next two days pass without too much stress. One thing at a time.
I hope everyone has a wonderful day!
P.S. The photo above also reminded me of something. A few years ago, there is no way I could have comfortably sat like that. Since losing weight and becoming more active, I can. It may seem like a small thing, but sometimes the little changes are the ones that remind us how far we’ve come.
3 comments:
Right known in Nova Scotia, it is +4 C. Not a good time for this pose!
William NS
Did you realize penises are showing in many of your pics now?
I am, but I make sure that they are more artistic than erotic and the penises are not the central focus of the image.
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