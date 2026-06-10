Today will be another work-from-home day. The crew cleaning and waxing the floors at the museum are taking longer than expected, so we get to work from home again today. I have plenty to keep me busy, including finishing a few projects and preparing for a group of several dozen elementary school students who are scheduled to visit the museum on Thursday for a scavenger hunt.
Secretly, I’m hoping the cleaners need one more day and I won’t have to deal with a museum full of children. But I don’t usually have that kind of luck. Just in case, I did warn the organizers that there was a small possibility we might still be closed, however unlikely that seems to be.
Either way, I’ll be ready for whatever tomorrow brings.
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