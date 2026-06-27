Moment of Zen: Pride 🏳️‍🌈

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Heatwave: Paris Pride 2026 postponed to SeptemberMarseille: Pride March Saturday, July 4, 2026
Don’t let the world change your love. Let your love change the world.
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Heatwave: Paris Pride 2026 postponed to September
Marseille: Pride March Saturday, July 4, 2026
Don’t let the world change your love. Let your love change the world.
Post a Comment