Rough Morning

When Isabella woke me up this morning, I was not ready to start the day. I got up long enough to feed her, then crawled right back into bed for a little while. Now I feel like I’m running behind and trying to catch up.
I’ve had a migraine since Wednesday night. At times it seems to ease up enough that I think it’s finally breaking, but then it comes right back. I’m heading to work today, but if I’m honest, I’d much rather turn off the alarm, pull the covers back over my head, and sleep for the rest of the morning. I’m hoping today is the day this migraine finally lets go.
3 comments:
You really should see a doctor.
Bump.
José ¿Cómo te encuentras ahora? Espero y deseo que ya todo haya pasado. Un abrazo.
Amo al chico de la cama
Ángel
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