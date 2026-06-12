It’s Friday, and my work-from-home week is almost over. I’ve enjoyed working from home, though some days are more productive than others. Then again, the same is true at the museum.
One advantage has been that I seem to have had fewer headaches this week. The absence of strong perfumes certainly helps. Another advantage is that I’ve been able to keep a closer eye on Isabella and her asthma. Some days she seems greatly improved, while on other days she doesn’t seem much different than she was before I took her to the veterinarian.
She’s also becoming more difficult to medicate. By the time I’m finished, she’s usually mad as fire at me. Thankfully, she forgives me after about 30 minutes to an hour and stops pouting. When Isabella is pouting, she does one of two things: she either hides or sits somewhere and gives me the death glare.
2 comments:
GREAT pics!!! Maybe that rain is good for you. Keep us posted on Isabella.
Spoiled comes to mind, just like mine.
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