Friday, June 12, 2026

The Death Glare 😾

It’s Friday, and my work-from-home week is almost over. I’ve enjoyed working from home, though some days are more productive than others. Then again, the same is true at the museum.

One advantage has been that I seem to have had fewer headaches this week. The absence of strong perfumes certainly helps. Another advantage is that I’ve been able to keep a closer eye on Isabella and her asthma. Some days she seems greatly improved, while on other days she doesn’t seem much different than she was before I took her to the veterinarian.

She’s also becoming more difficult to medicate. By the time I’m finished, she’s usually mad as fire at me. Thankfully, she forgives me after about 30 minutes to an hour and stops pouting. When Isabella is pouting, she does one of two things: she either hides or sits somewhere and gives me the death glare.

This morning she woke me at 4:00 a.m., as usual, for breakfast. I fed her and went back to bed. About 45 minutes later, she informed me that returning to sleep was not an option. This actually drives me crazier than being woken up for food. She wants me awake and in the living room, but then she curls up in her corner and goes back to sleep herself, where she’ll likely remain all morning.

Life with a cat. 🙄

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2 comments:

Rob T said...

GREAT pics!!! Maybe that rain is good for you. Keep us posted on Isabella.

June 12, 2026 at 10:18 AM
Jack said...

Spoiled comes to mind, just like mine.

June 12, 2026 at 11:22 AM

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