Love and Death
By Lord Byron (George Gordon Byron)
I watched thee when the foe was at our side,
Ready to strike at him—or thee and me,
Were safety hopeless—rather than divide
Aught with one loved save love and liberty.
I watched thee on the breakers, when the rock
Received our prow, and all was storm and fear,
And bade thee cling to me through every shock;
This arm would be thy bark, or breast thy bier.
I watched thee when the fever glazed thine eyes,
Yielding my couch and stretched me on the ground
When overworn with watching, ne’er to rise
From thence if thou an early grave hadst found.
The earthquake came, and rocked the quivering wall,
And men and nature reeled as if with wine.
Whom did I seek around the tottering hall?
For thee. Whose safety first provide for? Thine.
5.
And when convulsive throes denied my breath
The faintest utterance to my fading thought,
To thee—to thee—e’en in the gasp of death
My spirit turned, oh! oftener than it ought.
Thus much and more; and yet thou lov’st me not,
And never wilt! Love dwells not in our will.
Nor can I blame thee, though it be my lot
To strongly, wrongly, vainly love thee still.
About the Poem
There is something profoundly moving about Byron’s portrayal of unrequited love in this poem. The speaker recalls moments of danger, illness, disaster, and even death itself, and in every circumstance his thoughts turn toward the beloved. Love is revealed not as a fleeting emotion but as a steadfast devotion that persists through fear, sacrifice, and suffering.
What strikes me most is the poem’s ending. After all that devotion, the beloved does not return the speaker’s feelings. Yet there is no bitterness here. Instead, there is a painful acceptance: “Love dwells not in our will.” We do not choose whom we love, nor can we force another person to love us in return. The speaker recognizes this truth even as he continues to love “strongly, wrongly, vainly.”
During Pride Month, this poem resonates in a particular way. Many LGBTQ+ people know what it means to love without certainty of being loved back, whether because of social expectations, fear, distance, or circumstance. Byron’s poem reminds us that love itself is not shameful, even when it is unreturned. The courage to love honestly remains a beautiful thing, regardless of the outcome.
“Love and Death” was written by Lord Byron, one of the leading figures of the Romantic movement. The poem explores themes of devotion, sacrifice, mortality, and unrequited love. Through a series of dramatic scenes—war, shipwreck, illness, earthquake, and death—the speaker demonstrates the depth of his attachment to another person. The final stanza shifts from heroic devotion to heartbreak, revealing that the beloved does not share the speaker’s feelings.
The poem is often included in discussions of Byron’s love poetry because of its emotional intensity and its recognition that love exists beyond conscious choice or control.
About the Poet
Lord Byron (1788–1824), born George Gordon Byron, was one of the most influential poets of the Romantic era. Known for works such as Don Juan, Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage, and numerous lyric poems, Byron cultivated a reputation as both a literary genius and a scandalous public figure.
Modern readers often recognize Byron as a significant queer historical figure. His letters and journals reveal romantic and sexual relationships with both men and women, though such aspects of his life had to remain largely hidden in the society of his time. His poetry frequently explores themes of longing, desire, passion, and emotional conflict, making his work particularly resonant during Pride Month and in conversations about the history of LGBTQ+ lives and literature.
1 comment:
François-René de Chateaubriand, one of the fathers of French Romanticism, summarized this tragic tension between love and death in his book "Atala" with a phrase that resonates as the manifesto of his entire generation:
“Love has become a sacred disease, and death is the only medicine that suits it.”
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