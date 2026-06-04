For the past couple of days, Isabella has been coughing. It’s not constant, but it seems to happen two or three times a day. This morning, I’m taking her to the veterinarian. I was very relieved that I was able to get an appointment so quickly.
I hope this turns out to be nothing serious, but I’ll be honest—I’m worried.
Isabella is 10 years old, and in all the years I’ve had her, she’s never really been sick. That’s one reason this has me so concerned. The good news—and I hope it’s a good sign—is that she’s still eating normally, drinking plenty of water, and using the litter box regularly. I’ve checked her ears, and they’re cool. Her nose is cool and wet. Other than the coughing, she doesn’t seem to have any obvious signs of illness.
Of course, cats are masters at hiding when something is wrong. It’s part of their nature to conceal vulnerability.
What worries me most is that I think the coughing is frightening her. She’s been coming to me more often and purring louder than usual. Most people associate purring with happiness and contentment, but cats also purr when they’re scared, stressed, or trying to comfort themselves.
This morning she was lying on my hip when she started coughing. The coughs seemed stronger than they had been before, and with each one, her claws dug a little deeper into my leg. It broke my heart because she seemed so scared and unsure of what was happening.
I’m grateful that I called the vet yesterday and that they can see her this morning. Hopefully, by this afternoon, I’ll have some answers and some peace of mind.
I’m worried about my girl, y’all. I’m scared that something might be wrong.
If you’re the praying type, please keep Isabella in your prayers today. If prayer isn’t your thing, please send some positive thoughts and good energy her way. She—and I—could use all the support we can get.
Thank you.
2 comments:
Hopefully. It’s something like allergies. Best to get them in to vet while when you notice something different.
That's great you were able to get Isabella to the vet this morning. Please keep us informed and you both are indeed in my prayers.
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