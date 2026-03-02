A Lazy Monday Morning

There is nowhere I need to be today, nothing I have to do today, and nobody I need to see today. In fact, that’s true for the whole week. I’m on vacation.
No, I’m not going anywhere—unless you count going to Burlington today to do a little shopping. Our fiscal year comes to a close at the end of May, and I have vacation leave I need to use. I used to basically take off the entire month of May, but my current boss won’t allow that, so now I take time here and there to use it up. The only real travel I have planned is my trip to Montreal at the end of April, which I’m very much looking forward to.
This morning, when Isabella woke me up at 4 a.m., I got up and fed her, then went back to bed. Usually, I have to stay up once I’m awake, but it was -3 degrees outside, and crawling back under the covers felt like the wiser choice. I ended up sleeping until after 6 a.m., which is why this post is a little later than usual.
Today, I can leisurely drink my coffee, have some toast, and just do whatever I feel like doing. In an hour or so, I’ll shower and get dressed before heading up to Burlington for the day. It’s supposed to be a beautiful, sunny day. The high will only be 22 degrees, but it’s not supposed to be windy, and with the sun it should feel closer to 27. Practically balmy.
I have a few things I’m looking for, but mainly I’m on the hunt for a birthday present for a friend. She always gets me something thoughtful for my birthday and Christmas, and I never quite know what to get her in return. I used to love going into Ten Thousand Villages on Church Street—Burlington’s pedestrian-only marketplace—but they closed their physical stores and operate only online now. Still, there are a few quirky shops left to explore.
