Lately, I’ve been tired in a way that sleep doesn’t quite fix.
Not the kind of tired where you just need a good night’s rest and everything resets. It’s more of a slow, lingering fatigue—the kind that settles into your bones and follows you through the day. The kind where even small frustrations feel heavier than they should.
Part of it is just routine being off. I’ve been waking up earlier than I’d like, earlier than I’m ready for, and while I can sometimes crawl back into bed, it’s never quite the same. There’s something about interrupted sleep that lingers, leaving the day just a little more difficult to move through. You keep going, of course—you always do—but everything feels just slightly out of sync.
And when you’re already worn down, even minor things start to weigh more than they should. Little inconsistencies. Extra steps. Situations where you feel like you’re putting in more energy than necessary, or where expectations don’t quite line up. Nothing major, nothing worth a confrontation—but enough to create a quiet undercurrent of frustration.
I’ve never been someone who leans naturally into confrontation. I tend to pause, to weigh, to let things go more often than not. Sometimes that’s a strength. Sometimes it just means I carry things longer than I should.
Still, I’ve been trying to find a better balance—to speak up when it matters, but also to let go of what doesn’t.
Because not everything needs to be fought. But not everything should be carried either.
So for now, I’m reminding myself to take things a little more gently. To allow for the tiredness without letting it define the whole day. To recognize that some days are just heavier, and that doesn’t mean something is wrong—it just means I’m human.
And maybe tonight, I’ll get a better night’s sleep.
Or at least close my eyes long enough to rest.
1 comment:
You are off balance , me , I feel dizzy ....
Post a Comment