A Small Shift to Start the Week

Monday has come again.
I slept in a bit this morning—until 5:00 a.m.—which, for me, almost counts as indulgent. The only reason for the extra rest is a slight adjustment to the day. I’m going into work late and will be leaving early for a dental appointment, which means working around the university’s leave policy. Since we now have to take leave in four-hour increments, even a short appointment requires a bit more reshuffling than it used to. There was a time when anything under two hours didn’t require leave at all, but like many things, that has changed.
It’s a small inconvenience in the grand scheme of things—just one of those minor bureaucratic realities that shape the rhythm of a workday. Nothing dramatic, nothing particularly frustrating. Just… different.
And maybe that’s what today feels like overall. Not rushed, not overwhelming—just slightly out of step with the usual routine.
There isn’t much more to say today. Just easing into the week, adjusting where needed, and moving forward.
Have a great week, everyone!
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