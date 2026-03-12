Boldly Watching Before Work

This morning I’m making a slight change to my usual routine. Instead of sitting down to write a full blog post, I’m going to watch the season finale of Starfleet Academy before I get ready for work.
I’ve been enjoying the series, and since today is the finale, it seems like the perfect excuse to take a few minutes with my coffee and see how they wrap things up. Besides, sometimes even a blogger needs a morning off from writing.
So today’s post is short and simple.
I hope everyone has a great day! 🚀🖖💫
No comments:
Post a Comment