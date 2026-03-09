Adjusting to the Clock

Isabella and I are not adjusting to the time change very well. She only started trying to wake me up this morning after the living room light—set on a timer—turned on at 5:00 a.m. Apparently, that’s when she realized she’d overslept.
I’m used to getting up at 4:30 a.m. at the latest, which gives me plenty of time to write my blog post without rushing through coffee and breakfast. I still have enough time this morning, but it feels rushed because today is my first day back at work after my vacation.
Maybe next year I’ll remember this and take the week after the time change off instead. That might be the smarter strategy.
I know I have a mountain of emails waiting for me, but hopefully it won’t be too bad of a day.
Have a great week, everyone.
No comments:
Post a Comment