Friday… But Not the Kind I Like

It’s Friday again. Normally, I say thank goodness it’s Friday, but I’m not really feeling that today because it’s the last day of my vacation week. I still have the weekend before I go back on Monday, but that’s not quite the same. I always have the weekend off. It’s the return to the routine on Monday that makes the end of vacation feel a little bittersweet.
It’s always hard to go back after a long vacation. I do love my job, but I’m not always thrilled with some of my coworkers (okay, “not always thrilled” might be an understatement, but I’m trying to be nice). I wish I looked forward to seeing and working with all of my colleagues, but that’s not always the case. I enjoy working with people outside the museum much more—though I will admit that our marketing team and catering department can both be a pain in my ass from time to time. To be fair, not everyone on the marketing team is unpleasant.
Anyway, I’m just “in a mood” this morning, as my mother would say. Fortunately, there’s still coffee, the weekend, and Isabella to keep me company. Maybe by Monday morning I’ll be feeling a little more charitable toward my coworkers… maybe.
I hope everyone has a wonderful and relaxing weekend!
No comments:
Post a Comment