First Day of Spring🌺…or Is It?❄️

Today is the vernal equinox—the official first day of spring. Day and night are in perfect balance, and from here on out, the days will keep getting longer. After a long Vermont winter, that alone feels worth celebrating.
And honestly, March has been unusually kind to us this year. It’s been warmer than usual, and much of the snow has already melted away. For a moment, it almost feels like spring has actually arrived on time.
But if you’ve lived in Vermont long enough, you know better than to trust that feeling.
So the question becomes: is this the first “fake spring”? It probably is.
Because while it may feel like spring, nature doesn’t seem entirely convinced. The trees are still bare—no green buds yet, no real signs of new growth. It’s like everything is waiting… just a little longer… before committing.
And then there’s the forecast. Snow on Friday. Snow again on Sunday. Vermont reminding us not to get too comfortable just yet.
Still, for the foreseeable future, our highs are supposed to stay above freezing, and that’s no small thing. The air feels different. The light lingers a little longer in the evening. There’s a subtle shift happening, even if it hasn’t fully revealed itself yet.
Spring is in the air—or at least teasing us.
Of course, in Vermont, spring also means mud season, which is not exactly the most glamorous time of year. But it’s part of the process. The in-between stage where winter gives way to something new.
If autumn is the most beautiful season here, I think spring might be the second—if you’re willing to overlook the mud.
So for now, we wait. We enjoy the warmer days, even if they’re temporary. We keep an eye on the forecast. And we remind ourselves that sooner or later, the green will come.
Even if Vermont makes us work for it.
Have a great day everyone!
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