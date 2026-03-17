Requiescat
by Oscar Wilde
Tread lightly, she is near
Under the snow,
Speak gently, she can hear
The daisies grow.
All her bright golden hair
Tarnished with rust,
She that was young and fair
Fallen to dust.
Lily-like, white as snow,
She hardly knew
She was a woman, so
Sweetly she grew.
Coffin-board, heavy stone,
Lie on her breast,
I vex my heart alone,
She is at rest.
About the Poem
On the surface, “Requiescat” is a quiet elegy. The title itself is Latin, meaning “may she rest,” from the familiar phrase requiescat in pace—“rest in peace.” The poem speaks softly, almost reverently, as the speaker mourns someone young who has died. The repeated instruction to “tread lightly” and “speak gently” creates a sense of hushed grief, as if the poet fears disturbing the peace of the dead.
What makes the poem so striking is its restraint. Rather than dramatic declarations of sorrow, Wilde offers images: snow, daisies, golden hair turned to rust, the weight of the coffin-board and stone. The poem moves quietly from life to death, from youth and beauty to the stillness of the grave. The final line—“I vex my heart alone, / She is at rest”—captures the loneliness of grief. The dead have found peace; the living must carry the sorrow.
Although the poem appears to mourn a woman, many readers today feel something deeper and more complicated beneath its surface. Wilde often wrote about beauty, youth, and loss with a sensitivity that resonates strongly with queer experience—especially the sense of loving deeply in a world that did not always allow such love to be openly expressed. The line “I vex my heart alone” feels almost like a confession of private grief, the kind of emotion that must remain hidden.
Whether Wilde intended the poem to carry such layers or not, it reflects something universal: the quiet sorrow of loving someone whose presence is now gone. It is a reminder that grief is often most powerful when it is whispered rather than shouted.
About the Poet
Oscar Wilde was born in 1854 in Dublin, making him one of Ireland’s most celebrated literary figures. His mother, Jane Wilde, was herself a poet and Irish nationalist, and the young Wilde grew up surrounded by literature, politics, and intellectual debate. He later studied at Trinity College Dublin and Oxford before rising to fame in London as a playwright, novelist, and poet.
Today Wilde is remembered not only for his brilliant wit and works such as The Importance of Being Earnest and The Picture of Dorian Gray, but also as one of the most famous queer figures in literary history. In 1895 he was prosecuted and imprisoned for what Victorian England called “gross indecency,” a charge stemming from his relationships with men. The trial and imprisonment destroyed his career and ultimately shortened his life, but they also transformed him into a lasting symbol of both artistic brilliance and the injustice faced by queer people in the past.
As we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, Wilde stands as one of Ireland’s most distinctive voices—an Irishman whose sharp intellect, aesthetic sensibility, and emotional depth helped shape modern literature. His life reminds us that Ireland’s cultural legacy includes not only great writers but also queer voices whose stories were once silenced.
Reading Wilde today, especially poems like “Requiescat,” allows us to hear that voice again—soft, lyrical, and deeply human. In its quiet meditation on love and loss, the poem offers something timeless: a reminder that beauty, grief, and memory are part of what connects us all.
1 comment:
The tempo is calm, the mood somber but the picture is provocative. The underwear white as snow. What lies beneath.
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