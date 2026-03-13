Coffee, Snow, and a Good Book

It’s Friday. Some Fridays are better than others, and today is one of the better ones because I’m working from home. Next Friday, I’ll be at the museum, and next week is going to be very busy, so I’ll spend today getting ready for all of that. At least I can do it from home, which makes it a little easier.
I don’t have any real plans for the weekend, and I’m perfectly fine with that. I’m not really up to much. I have a book I’m reading right now—and you’ll probably hear all about it next week—but for the most part, I plan to relax and read. Once I finish this one, I’m not quite sure what I’ll pick up next.
It’s supposed to be a cold and snowy weekend, so there really isn’t much better than bundling up under a blanket, curling up next to Isabella, and reading in quiet peace. When I lived in the South, I loved settling into a chair with a good book while a thunderstorm rolled outside. There’s something about that kind of weather that makes reading feel even more cozy and comforting.
I hope everyone has a wonderful, peaceful, and relaxing weekend!
1 comment:
Just when we got most of snow melted away in Nova Scotia, we got 3-4 inches of wet stuff, last night. Eh it's March!
William NS
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