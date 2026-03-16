It’s Monday again, and it was very hard getting up this morning. Isabella finally convinced me to wake up, and I sat on the side of the bed for a few minutes before promptly laying back down and going back to sleep. Isabella was not amused. She made her displeasure quite clear, but I simply put a pillow over my head and continued to ignore her.
Eventually, I sat up again, and this time I managed to get out of bed for good—mostly because Isabella was not going to let me forget that she had not been fed yet. Once her breakfast was served, peace was restored in my apartment.
I’m still not entirely happy about being awake, but I have a busy few days ahead. Work is going to keep me moving today, tomorrow, and Wednesday, so it’s shaping up to be a bit of an exhausting week. Hopefully everything will go smoothly.
In the meantime, the coffee is hot, Isabella is fed, and the day has begun whether I like it or not.
Have a great week, everyone!
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