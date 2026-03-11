When Time Stands Still?

This morning began with a bit of confusion—or at least it felt like confusion in the middle of the night.
At some point I woke up and glanced over at my Amazon Echo. The clock read 11:18 p.m. Isabella was already trying to wake me up, which seemed odd. She usually doesn’t start her morning routine quite that early. I remember thinking, Why on earth is she trying to get me up at 11:18? I just went to bed.
For a moment, I wondered if something was wrong. Years ago, Isabella had a habit of waking me in the middle of the night if my blood sugar dropped too low. It was uncanny how she seemed to know when something wasn’t right. But that hasn’t happened in years, so I mostly dismissed the thought and drifted back to sleep.
A while later, Isabella was back at it—more insistent this time. When I looked at the Echo again, it still said 11:18 p.m. That’s when things started to feel a little strange. Surely that much time hadn’t passed and it was still 11:18.
So I picked up my phone.
4:21 a.m.
Ah.
Apparently time had not, in fact, frozen in my bedroom.
I tapped the screen of the Echo, which took a moment or two to wake up and think about its life choices before finally updating the display to the correct time and date. As best as I can tell, the device had simply frozen overnight and needed a little nudge to catch back up with reality.
Still, it made for a rather confusing moment. There I was thinking Isabella had decided that 11:18 p.m. was now an appropriate time to start the day.
To be fair, she probably knew exactly what time it was all along. Cats run on a very precise internal schedule that revolves around breakfast, attention, and making sure their humans don’t oversleep.
The Echo may have gotten stuck in the past, but Isabella clearly did not.
And judging from how determined she was to wake me, she would like it noted that 4:21 a.m. is already past breakfast time.
An Isabella Pic of the Week:
does the time change affect Isabella's schedule?
Willam NS
Only for about a day. She adjusts to time change very quickly, which is unfortunate in Spring, but beneficial in the Fall.
