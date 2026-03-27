A Quiet Friday

It’s my work-from-home Friday, and thankfully, there isn’t much on the agenda today. I’ll keep an eye on emails and chip away at a few small tasks here and there, but as the semester begins to wind down, things on the education side have slowed considerably. I have one more program left this semester, and so far everything seems to be coming together smoothly. With any luck, today will be an easy, low-stress day.
I’m also hoping to take advantage of the quiet building and get a couple loads of laundry done while the washer and dryer are free—one of those small, simple victories of a work-from-home day.
As much as I’m looking forward to a calm Friday, I’m hoping the same carries into the weekend. It’s supposed to be especially cold tomorrow, so I plan to stay bundled up and snuggled in with Isabella. Honestly, an easy Sunday sounds just about perfect right now.
I hope everyone has a restful and peaceful weekend.
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