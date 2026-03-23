Well…It’s Monday

I woke up this morning not dreading the week… or at least not completely dreading it. That in itself feels like something of a small victory.
I’m not excited about the week ahead—let’s not get carried away—but I’m also not upset about it. Normally, Mondays come with a heavy sense of reluctance, that familiar “here we go again” feeling. Today, though, I’m somewhere in between. Not eager, not annoyed—just… neutral.
And honestly, I’ll take neutral.
Of course, the morning couldn’t be entirely without frustration. As part of my usual routine, I organize my prescriptions for the week on Sunday or Monday morning. I didn’t get to it yesterday, so I tackled it today—and that’s when things went sideways.
I realized I’m out of one of my migraine medications. Somehow, my pharmacy has marked it as inactive (even though I thought I had already filled it), and it looks like another prescription was sent to the wrong pharmacy altogether. To make matters more complicated, the pharmacy has requested new prescriptions for three of my medications from the Headache Clinic—and so far, there’s been no response.
I know there’s been a change in neurologists at the clinic, but still… it’s frustrating. These are the kinds of things that shouldn’t fall through the cracks.
So now I wait. If I haven’t heard anything by noon, I’ll start making phone calls and see if I can untangle the situation myself.
What a way to start the week.
Still, I’m holding on to that sense of neutrality from when I woke up this morning. Maybe this is just a small hiccup, not a sign of how the rest of the week will go. Here’s hoping things smooth out from here.
Sometimes, a week doesn’t have to start perfectly—it just has to start.
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