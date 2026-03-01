Finding Peace in the Midst of It

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
— John 16:33
Jesus never promised us an easy life. In fact, He promised the opposite. “In this world you will have trouble.” Not might. Not maybe. Will.
For LGBTQ+ people of faith, those words often feel painfully accurate.
There is the trouble of coming out. The trouble of wondering whether family will still love you. The trouble of sitting in a pew where sermons sound more like warnings than good news. The trouble of being misunderstood, misrepresented, or dismissed. The trouble of carrying faith and identity in the same body when others insist the two cannot coexist.
Jesus did not deny that trouble exists. He acknowledged it plainly. But He did not stop there.
“In me you may have peace.”
That peace is not the absence of conflict. It is the presence of Christ in the middle of it.
Isaiah 43:2 says, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.” Notice it does not say if you pass through. It says when. God does not pretend the waters aren’t real. He promises to be with us in them.
For many of us, the waters have been deep. Some lost friends. Some lost churches. Some lost years trying to pray away something that was never a sin to begin with. Some, like in earlier generations, feared losing jobs, safety, even life itself. And yet we are still here.
Why? Because Christ has overcome the world.
Romans 8:38-39 reminds us that nothing “neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future… nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” That includes rejection. That includes misinterpretation of Scripture. That includes the fear someone tried to hand you in God’s name.
The world may give trouble. Christ gives peace.
And this peace is not fragile. It is not dependent on universal affirmation. It is not rooted in cultural approval. It is anchored in the victory of Jesus Himself.
John 14:27 says, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.” The world’s peace is conditional. Behave. Conform. Be silent. Blend in. Then maybe you can belong.
Christ’s peace says: You are Mine.
When I think back to moments of fear in my own life — fear of disappointing people, fear of being condemned, fear of not fitting the mold I was raised with — the peace that ultimately sustained me did not come from everyone understanding. It came from realizing that God already did.
Trouble may still come. It probably will. But it does not get the final word. Jesus has already spoken that word: “I have overcome the world.”
If you are struggling today — with family tension, church wounds, internal doubt, or the exhaustion of simply being yourself — remember this: your peace does not depend on winning every argument or convincing every critic. Your peace rests in Christ, who has already overcome everything that tries to diminish you.
Take heart. Not because the world is easy, but because Christ is victorious. His peace is yours.
2 comments:
He said it would not be easy but it would be worth it.
Picture perfect.
Post a Comment