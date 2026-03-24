Act III, Scene I, Hanlet
By William Shakespeare
To be, or not to be: that is the question:
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against a sea of troubles
And by opposing end them. To die—to sleep,
No more; and by a sleep to say we end
The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks
That flesh is heir to: ’tis a consummation
Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep;
To sleep, perchance to dream—ay, there’s the rub:
For in that sleep of death what dreams may come,
When we have shuffled off this mortal coil,
Must give us pause—there’s the respect
That makes calamity of so long life.
For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,
Th’oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely,
The pangs of disprized love, the law’s delay,
The insolence of office, and the spurns
That patient merit of th’unworthy takes,
When he himself might his quietus make
With a bare bodkin? Who would fardels bear,
To grunt and sweat under a weary life,
But that the dread of something after death,
The undiscover’d country, from whose bourn
No traveller returns, puzzles the will,
And makes us rather bear those ills we have
Than fly to others that we know not of?
Thus conscience does make cowards of us all,
And thus the native hue of resolution
Is sicklied o’er with the pale cast of thought,
And enterprises of great pitch and moment
With this regard their currents turn awry
And lose the name of action.—Soft you now,
The fair Ophelia!—Nymph, in thy orisons
Be all my sins remember’d.
About the Soliloquy
From Hamlet by William Shakespeare, this is perhaps the most famous meditation on existence ever written. Its opening line—“To be, or not to be”—has echoed across centuries because it asks a question that is both universal and deeply personal.
Hamlet is not simply pondering life and death in the abstract. He is weighing suffering, endurance, injustice, heartbreak, and uncertainty. He imagines death as sleep—peaceful, even desirable—but immediately complicates that idea: “To sleep, perchance to dream—ay, there’s the rub.” It is not death itself that troubles him, but what might come after.
That uncertainty—the “undiscover’d country”—is what keeps him, and us, from choosing escape over endurance.
There is something remarkable about how Hamlet’s question anticipates a later philosophical inquiry. More than half a century after Shakespeare, René Descartes approached existence from a very different angle, asking not whether life is worth living, but how we can know that we exist at all.
Descartes famously wrote:
Cogito, ergo sum — I think, therefore I am.
But this was not simply a clever phrase. In his Meditations, he begins by doubting everything—the senses, the world, even his own body—until he arrives at one undeniable truth:
“I am, I exist—is necessarily true whenever it is put forward by me or conceived in my mind.”
Where Hamlet is overwhelmed by existence, Descartes is trying to prove it.
And yet, the two meet in a fascinating way.
Hamlet asks: To be, or not to be?
Descartes answers: You are—because you are thinking.
Hamlet’s struggle is emotional, rooted in suffering and fear of the unknown. Descartes’ is intellectual, rooted in doubt and the search for certainty. But both reveal something essential about being human: that awareness—our ability to think, to question, to reflect—is both what proves our existence and what makes that existence so complicated.
Hamlet cannot escape the burden of consciousness. His thoughts do not free him; they weigh him down, turning action into hesitation. As he says, “Thus conscience does make cowards of us all.”
Descartes, on the other hand, finds stability in thought. Even if everything else is uncertain, the thinking self remains.
Between them lies a truth that feels deeply human:
We exist because we think—but thinking is also what makes existence so difficult.
And yet, we continue.
About the Author
William Shakespeare (1564–1616) is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in the English language. His works include tragedies such as Hamlet, Macbeth, and King Lear, as well as comedies, histories, and poetry that continue to shape literature, theater, and culture around the world.
Though details of his personal life remain somewhat elusive, Shakespeare’s writing reveals a profound understanding of human nature—our desires, fears, contradictions, and complexities. His characters feel timeless because they grapple with questions we still ask today: Who are we? What does it mean to live well? And how do we face the unknown?
Hamlet stands as one of his most introspective works, offering not just a story of revenge and tragedy, but a deeply philosophical exploration of existence itself.
Sometimes, I miss teaching Shakespeare. Then I remember what it was like to deal with students “learning” Shakespeare—or more accurately, ignoring what I was trying to teach them about Shakespeare—and I remember why I left the high school classroom for the museum world.
2 comments:
I am pleased to see that Shakespeare and Descartes have crossed the Atlantic; with Trump, one might have doubted it.
René Descartes ( XVIIs ) was a French philosopher, scientist, logician, and mathematician, widely considered a seminal figure in the emergence of modern philosophy and science .
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