Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Never go to bed without reading a book or never go to bed without a man who read a book... Love the white part of this man... He is ready to come in bed with me...
Le amo muchoÁngel
Nice broad shoulders & fitWilliam NS
I like all parts of this man!! Ha Ha
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Never go to bed without reading a book or never go to bed without a man who read a book... Love the white part of this man... He is ready to come in bed with me...
Le amo mucho
Ángel
Nice broad shoulders & fit
William NS
I like all parts of this man!! Ha Ha
Post a Comment