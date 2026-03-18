Running on Empty (But Still Running)

Yesterday was a busy, exhausting day. By the time I got home, all I wanted to do was crash.
I talked with Susan for a bit, watched the news and Jeopardy!, and tried to read for a while. But I kept catching myself reading the same paragraph over and over again, my eyes drifting closed between sentences. Eventually, I gave up and fell asleep almost immediately.
Apparently, Isabella decided I needed the extra rest. She waited until after 4:00 a.m. before making a halfhearted attempt to wake me. After a few minutes, even she seemed to give up, and I managed to sleep until 4:45 before she determined I was finally awake enough—and, more importantly, that she needed to be fed.
So, I got up.
Even after coffee and breakfast, though, I still feel like I could go right back to sleep.
Unfortunately, that’s not an option today. I have to go into work for a meeting and a public program that I’m hosting. I’m hoping today won’t be quite as exhausting as yesterday, but if it is, at least I have something to look forward to—working from home tomorrow.
Normally, I work from home on Fridays anyway, but this week got shuffled around because of coworkers’ medical appointments. Still, the thought of a quieter morning tomorrow (assuming Isabella allows it) is enough to get me through today.
Let’s just hope she sleeps in.
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