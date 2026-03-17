Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I have a Nikon and I could take many photos of the one on the right... Naked could be nice..
Ces beaux hommes ont l’air de frères.:)Ce duo serait parfait pour des publicités illustrées pour les appareils photo Nikon, ainsi que pour des modèles nus en photographie artistique.Monsieur Dupuis 🇨🇦
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I have a Nikon and I could take many photos of the one on the right... Naked could be nice..
Ces beaux hommes ont l’air de frères.:)
Ce duo serait parfait pour des publicités illustrées pour les appareils photo Nikon, ainsi que pour des modèles nus en photographie artistique.
Monsieur Dupuis 🇨🇦
Post a Comment