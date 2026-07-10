My appointment with the podiatrist went well. He’s a nice guy, but he always seems like he’s in a hurry. He’s one of those doctors who wants to get patients in and out as quickly as possible. Maybe that’s just the nature of being a specialist. The only downside was his nurse. She may have been having a bad day, but she came across as snappy and impatient. She was asking me a lot of questions, which is perfectly fine, except my primary care doctor had only discussed the two main issues he wanted the podiatrist to address. He also mentioned that there were several things going on, and since I always read my clinical notes afterward, I assumed the referral and my medical records would include the additional details. After a while, I was tempted to say, “All of that should be in the referral.”
On the bright side, the appointment itself went well, and I have a better idea of what’s going on with my foot. Hopefully, we’re headed in the right direction.
We had a thunderstorm roll through last night, and with it came a major migraine. I went to bed early and ended up sleeping late this morning. That often happens after a bad migraine. I was also dealing with a lot of brain fog yesterday, which is one of the more frustrating symptoms I get when they’re at their worst. It makes it hard to think clearly or concentrate on much of anything.
I’m feeling much better today, but I’m still worn out. If I’m being honest, I’d be perfectly happy to crawl right back into bed. At least today is a work-from-home day, so I can take things a little easier than if I had to be at the museum. Hopefully, a quieter day will help me fully recover.
I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!
3 comments:
Though you'd like to know I had dental appointment and because the dental assistant Did Not read the notes, I have to return for another appointment so she can finish her job!
Usually, I have wonderful, conscientious medical and dental professionals, but every now and then I run into someone who doesn't seem to have read the referral or my chart and then gives me the third degree about why I'm there. I'm going to chalk this one up to the nurse just having a bad day. We'll see how things go when I go back in six weeks for my follow-up.
You can thank the insurance industry for busy doctors offices that seem to over appoint their days. Check your med bill and see for yourself what little insurance pays to reimburse the doctors.
Not to mention the jackals and vultures of private equity firms that are buying up medical practices to fill their own coffers at the expense of doctors and patients.
You can see what private equity has done to damage the housing market, now you can watch them wreak havoc with the medical system.
-Rj
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