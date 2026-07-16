More Than Admiration

There was a comment I read the other day from another gay man that made me stop and think. He said that when he was younger, he thought he wanted to look like the men in fitness magazines. As he got older, he realized that maybe he didn’t just want to be them—he wanted to be with them.
I had one of those moments where I realized I wasn’t alone.
When I was in high school, I bought magazines like Exercise for Men Only. At least that’s what I told myself. I convinced myself that I was buying them because I wanted to build a body like the men on the covers. I admired their physiques. I studied the workout routines. I wanted bigger arms, a flatter stomach, and the confidence those men seemed to possess.
Or so I thought.
Looking back, I realize that while I genuinely wanted to be healthier and more muscular, I spent a lot more time looking at the models than I ever did reading about triceps exercises or ab workouts. Those magazines became what today might be called “spank bank” material, even if I wasn’t willing to admit that to myself at the time.
The funny thing is that I don’t think I was lying to myself entirely. I really did want a body like theirs. But I also wanted to kiss them. I wanted to date them. I wanted to wake up beside them. The desire to be them and the desire to be with them had become so intertwined that I couldn’t tell where one ended and the other began.
When you’re a closeted teenager, that’s not all that surprising.
Growing up, I didn’t have the language to understand what I was feeling. Admitting—even to myself—that I was attracted to other boys wasn’t something I was prepared to do. It was much easier to tell myself that I simply admired them. Wanting to look like them felt acceptable. Wanting to be with them did not.
Reading that comment reminded me that I wasn’t the only one who experienced that confusion. Judging by the responses, a lot of gay men did. It seems many of us first encountered our attraction to other men disguised as admiration or aspiration. Our earliest crushes looked suspiciously like role models.
The magazines have changed over the years. The physique magazines of earlier generations gave way to fitness magazines like Exercise for Men Only, Men’s Fitness, and others. Today, magazine racks have largely been replaced by Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube fitness influencers. The medium has changed, but I suspect the experience hasn’t. Somewhere, there’s a teenager scrolling through an endless stream of shirtless fitness influencers, convincing himself he’s just looking for workout tips.
Maybe he is.
Or maybe, years from now, he’ll read a comment from another gay man and realize he wasn’t alone either.
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