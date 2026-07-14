Today is Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, so it seemed fitting to feature one of the country’s greatest poets. Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du Mal (The Flowers of Evil) forever changed modern poetry, exploring beauty, desire, melancholy, and the mysteries hidden within everyday life.
Of all the poems in that remarkable collection, I chose “Le Chat” (“The Cat”). Anyone who has followed this blog for long knows why. Isabella has ruled my home—and my heart—for the past ten years. Although Baudelaire’s cat becomes a bridge to thoughts of the woman he loves, I recognize something equally familiar: the quiet companionship of a black cat, whose gaze seems to understand more than words ever could.
Le Chat
By Charles Baudelaire
Viens, mon beau chat, sur mon coeur amoureux;
Retiens les griffes de ta patte,
Et laisse-moi plonger dans tes beaux yeux,
Mêlés de métal et d’agate.
Lorsque mes doigts caressent à loisir
Ta tête et ton dos élastique,
Et que ma main s’enivre du plaisir
De palper ton corps électrique,
Je vois ma femme en esprit. Son regard,
Comme le tien, aimable bête
Profond et froid, coupe et fend comme un dard,
Et, des pieds jusques à la tête,
Un air subtil, un dangereux parfum
Nagent autour de son corps brun.
The Cat
— Translated by William Aggeler (1954)
Come, superb cat, to my amorous heart;
Hold back the talons of your paws,
Let me gaze into your beautiful eyes
Of metal and agate.
When my fingers leisurely caress you,
Your head and your elastic back,
And when my hand tingles with the pleasure
Of feeling your electric body,
In spirit I see my woman. Her gaze
Like your own, amiable beast,
Profound and cold, cuts and cleaves like a dart,
And, from her head down to her feet,
A subtle air, a dangerous perfume
Floats about her dusky body.
About the Poem
Anyone who has shared life with a cat—especially a black cat—knows that Baudelaire captures something almost impossible to describe. Cats are affectionate without being dependent, mysterious without being distant. They offer companionship on their own terms, and somehow that makes their affection all the more meaningful.
Reading this poem, I cannot help but think of Isabella. She is never very far away from me. Whether she’s sleeping nearby, watching me work, or demanding breakfast before dawn, she has a way of making her presence known without ever asking to be the center of attention. Like Baudelaire’s cat, her eyes seem to hold a depth that invites contemplation.
Of course, Baudelaire uses the cat as a doorway to thoughts of the woman he loved, Jeanne Duval, whose beauty he often portrayed as both captivating and dangerous. My own thoughts travel a different path. Isabella reminds me not of romance but of comfort, companionship, and the quiet routines that make a house feel like a home. Her soft purrs, her curious nature, and even her stubborn independence have become part of the rhythm of my daily life.
Perhaps that is one reason cats have fascinated artists, poets, and writers for centuries. They remain wonderfully unknowable. We may share our lives with them for years, yet they always retain a little mystery. On this Bastille Day, it seems fitting to celebrate not only one of France’s greatest poets but also the timeless fascination with these remarkable creatures—especially one little black cat who has made my own life immeasurably richer.
“Le Chat” first appeared in Les Fleurs du Mal, published in 1857. The collection shocked many readers of its day and was even prosecuted for offending public morality. Six of its poems were censored in France, and that ban remained in place for nearly one hundred years. Today, however, Les Fleurs du Mal is recognized as one of the foundational works of modern French poetry.
In this sonnet, Baudelaire blends sensual imagery with psychological symbolism. The cat is not merely a pet but a living symbol of elegance, mystery, beauty, and quiet power. Its eyes, described as a mixture of metal and agate, suggest something both precious and impenetrable. As the speaker strokes the cat, his thoughts naturally drift toward the woman he loves, whose beauty shares the same irresistible yet dangerous qualities.
The poem also demonstrates Baudelaire’s remarkable ability to move effortlessly between physical sensation and emotional reflection. What begins as the simple act of petting a cat becomes a meditation on attraction, memory, and desire. Like much of Les Fleurs du Mal, the poem finds extraordinary meaning in an ordinary moment.
About the Poet
Charles Baudelaire (1821–1867) was one of France’s most influential poets, critics, and translators and is widely regarded as one of the founders of literary modernism. His masterpiece, Les Fleurs du Mal, challenged conventional ideas about beauty by finding poetry in melancholy, urban life, longing, sensuality, and even moral ambiguity.
Although the collection was controversial when it was first published, Baudelaire’s influence on literature has been immense. His work inspired later poets such as Paul Verlaine, Arthur Rimbaud, Stéphane Mallarmé, and, beyond France, writers including T. S. Eliot. Today he is celebrated as one of the greatest poets in the French language, whose exploration of beauty, longing, and the complexities of the human spirit continues to resonate with readers around the world.
3 comments:
Long live Franco-American friendship !
France is our oldest and most longstanding ally. There have been a few bumps along the way, but without the French navy, the United States would be a British Commonwealth and not an independent nation.
You’re right it’s France who supported us during the early days. I feel our culture and way of life is more French that British.
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