Promise Divine

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
—Isaiah 41:10
There are moments in all of our lives when we wonder where God is. We pray, we wait, and we search for some sign that He is near. Instead, we often find ourselves facing uncertainty, grief, rejection, or fear. For many LGBTQ+ Christians, those moments can feel especially isolating. We may question whether we truly belong in the Church, whether God still has a place for us, or whether we have somehow wandered beyond His reach.
Most of us have experienced seasons when we looked back and wondered how we made it through. At the time, it may have felt as though we were walking alone, carrying burdens too heavy for us to bear. Only later do we begin to recognize that our strength was never entirely our own. Somehow, God sustained us through each difficult step, even when we could not see His hand at work.
Isaiah speaks directly into those moments: “Do not fear, for I am with you.” It is one of Scripture’s most reassuring promises. God does not promise that we will never experience rejection or heartbreak. He does not promise that our path will always be easy or that every prayer will be answered in the way we expect. Instead, He promises something even greater—His presence. “I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
As I’ve been reflecting on Isaiah 41:10, I keep finding myself thinking about the hymn “Heavenly Sunlight.” Written by Church of Christ hymn writers George Harrison Cook and J. S. (Judson W.) Baxter, it was a hymn we sang often while I was growing up. As a teenage song leader, it became one of my favorite hymns to lead because its message was both simple and reassuring. Even now, years later, it is the opening verse—not the chorus—that keeps running through my mind:
“Walking in sunlight, all of my journey,
Over the mountains, through the deep vale;
Jesus has said, ‘I’ll never forsake thee,’
Promise divine that never can fail.”
The older I become, the more I appreciate those words. Life is not lived only on mountaintops. We all travel through deep valleys as well. There are seasons of joy and seasons of grief, moments when our faith feels strong and moments when we struggle to see the road ahead. As LGBTQ+ Christians, some of those valleys include rejection, misunderstanding, and wondering if there is truly a place for us in God’s family. Yet Christ’s promise remains unchanged. He will never forsake us. That promise echoes the words God spoke through Isaiah centuries earlier: “Do not fear, for I am with you.”
Later in life, another reminder of God’s presence became connected with that same promise. My grandmama kept a framed copy of Footprints hanging on the wall of her bedroom. It was her favorite poem, and I can still picture it there whenever I think about visiting her house. As a child, I simply saw it as a comforting poem. As an adult, I have come to appreciate the deeper truth behind its familiar imagery. Like Heavenly Sunlight, it points us back to the same biblical assurance that Isaiah proclaimed long before either the hymn or the poem was written: God does not abandon His people.
Many of us can look back now and see moments when we nearly gave up. We may not have recognized God’s presence then because our vision was clouded by sorrow, fear, or doubt. Some of us wondered if we could reconcile our faith with who we are. Others questioned whether God had forgotten us altogether. Yet He never stopped strengthening us. He never loosened His grip. Even when our faith was fragile, His faithfulness remained steadfast.
Perhaps that is why both the hymn and the poem have remained so meaningful through the years. One reminds us that Christ walks with us over the mountains and through the valleys. The other reminds us that, when our strength is gone, He carries us. Together they echo the enduring promise of Isaiah 41:10: “Do not fear, for I am with you.” God does not simply point us toward the path and wish us well. He strengthens us, helps us, and upholds us every step of the way.
So today, if your journey feels lonely, remember Isaiah’s words: “Do not fear, for I am with you.” Whether your path leads over mountaintops or through deep valleys, whether your steps are steady or uncertain, you never walk it alone. The God who has carried us through yesterday walks beside us today and will remain faithful tomorrow. His promise is divine, and it never fails.
May we walk forward with confidence—not because the road will always be easy, but because the One who walks beside us has promised never to leave us. And when we look back over the path we have traveled, may we discover that even in the moments we felt most alone, we were always held securely in the loving hands of God.
No comments:
Post a Comment