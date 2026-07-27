Monday Came Too Soon

Monday came a little too soon this week.
I actually slept later than usual this morning. I just wasn’t ready for Monday to arrive. Normally, Isabella doesn’t let me sleep past 5:00 a.m., but I must have been especially stubborn today because, after her third or fourth attempt to wake me up, she finally gave up. I was drifting in and out of sleep, so I don’t remember exactly how many times she tried, but I do know I didn’t actually wake up until my alarm went off at 5:30.
Now I feel like I’m running behind—late getting up, late writing this post, and hopefully not late getting to work. At the moment, I’m still waiting for my coffee to do its job and convince me that it’s actually Monday.
I hope everyone has a great week!
1 comment:
I’m assuming you have a door to your bedroom that can be shut on a daily basis or leave hard food out for “I”.
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