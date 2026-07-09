One Foot at a Time

This morning I’m working, but I’m off this afternoon for a podiatrist appointment. That means I should have most of the afternoon free afterward, and that sounds really nice today.
I’ve seen this podiatrist before, and I have to admit he’s young, cute, and looks like he just walked out of a gym. The last time I saw him, he was wearing track pants, a T-shirt, and sneakers. I certainly didn’t mind—it made it pretty obvious that he practices what he preaches when it comes to staying in shape.
Unfortunately, the eye candy is about the only part of this appointment I’m looking forward to. I don’t like feet, and I especially don’t like anyone messing with mine.
When my primary care doctor was treating this foot issue, I actually didn’t mind the visits. While he worked on my foot, we would chat, something we rarely have time to do during a regular appointment. I’ve been seeing him for about ten years now, so our conversations feel natural and comfortable.
This podiatrist is different. He seems like a perfectly nice guy, but I’ve only seen him in person once several years ago and talked to him on the phone once. Some medical professionals have an incredible ability to put you at ease almost immediately, while with others the interaction just feels a little awkward. It really comes down to that reassuring bedside manner that helps you relax when you’re already feeling a bit vulnerable.
My gastroenterologist is a good example. He’s a genuinely nice guy, and I felt comfortable with him almost immediately. The providers I’ve seen at the headache clinic have been much the same way. Nearly all of them have a gift for making patients feel at ease. Of course, when someone is about to stick more than thirty needles into your head, neck, and shoulders for Botox injections, they probably don’t want you panicking!
So, we’ll see how this afternoon goes. Hopefully the appointment is quick, the news is good, and I can enjoy the rest of my day. Wish me luck!
2 comments:
Do you have a doctor in every single medical specialty?
It feels like it sometimes.
Post a Comment